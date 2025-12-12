Tyler Perry’s Beauty & Black: Season Three to End Netflix Series, Mid-Season Return Date Revealed

Tyler Perry’s Beauty & Black is currently airing the first half of its season, but Netflix has decided to renew the series for a third season. However, this will be the final season of the series. The streaming service will release the second half of season two in March.

Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison star in the series, which follows two women living two very different lives.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal and its return:

“Netflix announced today that the fan-favorite series Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has been renewed for a third and final season ahead of its Season 2 Part 2 debut, bringing Kimmie’s journey with the Bellarie family to an epic conclusion. Netflix also confirmed that Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on March 19, 2026. Season 3 details and additional information will be shared at a later time. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1 spent 7 weeks ranked in the Top 10 and in its second week was #1 across 28 countries. Season 2 Part 1 was also #1 in 14 countries in its second week of debut.”

The first photos and key art for the second half of season two are below.

