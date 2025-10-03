Peaky Blinders: Netflix Orders Two Seasons of New Sequel Series from Steven Knight

Steven Knight wants to take viewers back to the world of the Shelby family. Netflix has ordered two seasons of a sequel series. The events in the series will take place after the upcoming feature film. That project is already in post-production. Each season will consist of six episodes.

In December, Knight teased that the upcoming film would not be the end of the Peaky Blinders franchise. Netflix shared the plot of the series:

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

According to Tudum, Steven Knight said the following about the series:

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The title, additional details, and premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this sequel to the Peaky Blinders series?