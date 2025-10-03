Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Nine; BET Series Return Date and Trailer Released

Tyler Perry’s Sistas has its return date set, and viewers do not have long at all to wait for the second half of season nine. The series is set to return to BET next week with the network releasing a brand-new trailer.

KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr., Angela “Angie” Beyincé, Branden Wellington, Chris Warren, and Kevin A. Walton star in the series, which follows the friendship of a group of single Black women.

Deadline shared the following about the series’ return:

“The drama series resumes with episode 12, picking up following the cliffhanger in episode 11, in which Karen left and disappeared, leaving her baby in the crib. Aaron and Miss Lisa discovered she was gone after she made a “heartbreaking choice” to leave due to overwhelming doubt and fear about motherhood. In episode 12, titled “Search Party,” Priorities need to be set straight when dangers present themselves during the search for loved ones. No matter what, there’s one thing they all have in common… protecting each other, per the logline.”

The trailer for the second half of Sistas’ ninth season is below. The series returns on October 8th.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this BET series?