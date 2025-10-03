The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Cancelled at Netflix; No Season Three for Dating Series

The Ultimatum: Queer Love will not be returning for a third season. According to Deadline, Netflix has canceled the dating reality series after its second season, which premiered in June. The series is a spin-off of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The Netflix series followed a group of queer couples where one is ready for marriage, and the other is not. During an eight-week experiment, the pair will separate, and each will date someone else and “marry” this new partner. At the end of the experiment, they must choose between returning to their original relationship or staying with the one they found during the series.

What do you think? Did you enjoy this Netflix series? Were you hoping for a third season?