Power Book IV: Force: Season Three; Starz Releases Key Art and Trailer for Final Season

Power Book IV: Force returns to Starz next month with its third and final season, and the cable network is giving viewers a look at what is ahead for Tommy as the series comes to a close with the release of a trailer and poster.

Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan star in the series, which follows Tommy after he lands in Chicago.

Starz shared the following about the series’ return:

“STARZ released the trailer and key art for the third and final season of “Power Book IV: Force,” the high-octane drama returning on Friday, November 7, with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. After cutting ties in New York, Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) newfound family and the allure of Chicago’s ruthless drug game enticed him to stay and set his sights on taking over the Windy City. While no climb to the top is without challenges, the season three trailer teases Tommy’s latest battle as he faces mounting enemies, fractured alliances, and dangerous betrayals on his quest to rule Chicago. This season, Tommy Egan’s relentless ambition to dominate Chicago’s drug game comes at a high cost. In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado). Season Three of “Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “The Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.” “Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

The trailer and poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this Starz series end?