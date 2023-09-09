Power Book IV: Force: Season Three — Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Will Tommy and Diamond’s partnership last? Has the Power Book IV: Force TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Power Book IV: Force, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the Starz cable channel, the Power Book IV: Force TV show is a sequel and spin-off to the Power series. It stars Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. In the second season, nothing stands in Tommy’s way as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago. Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his own.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Power Book IV: Force averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 198,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 69% in the demo and down by 58% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Power Book IV: Force stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 9, 2023, Power Book IV: Force has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Power Book IV: Force for season three? This show was the cable channel’s highest-rated show in its first season. The numbers have dropped quite a bit in season two, but it’s still doing pretty well for a Starz series. I do not doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book IV: Force cancellation or renewal news.



Power Book IV: Force Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Power Book IV: Force‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Power Book IV: Force TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Starz cancelled this TV series instead?