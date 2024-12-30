Peaky Blinders: Creator Steven Knight Says Movie Won’t Be the End of the Franchise

Peaky Blinders fans have some big news as 2024 ends. Steven Knight has given an update on the production of the new film which continues the franchise, and he has revealed more about its future.

Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck star in the new Netfllix film, which has now finished filming. The series will take the Shelby clan into World War II.

Knight has revealed that the film will not end the franchise. According to the Deccan Herald, he said, “Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end.”

However, it is unknown if the continuation will be in the form of another film or another series. The premiere date for the Peaky Blinders film will be announced later.

