Ted: Season 2 Premiere Date & First Photos Unveiled for Peacock’s Seth McFarlane Series

Ted has its return date set. Season two of the Seth McFarlane Series will arrive in March. Peacock released the first photos for the season to tease its return.

Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham star in the series, which follows the living stuffed teddy bear as he lives with his best friend and his family.

Peacock shared the following about season two:

“It’s 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together they live in a working-class Boston home with John’s parents (Matty and Susan) and cousin (Blaire). Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and doesn’t like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.”

Co-showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh also shared the following statement about the series:

“We’ve made a second season of our show Ted which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life. We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family. On the off-chance the series is not your cup of tea, a great way to get us back is to leave all the episodes playing to completion on multiple devices throughout the house. That’ll show us. Warmly, -Seth, Paul and Brad”

The series returns on March 5th. Check out more photos for season two below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season two?