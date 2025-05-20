Sesame Street: Season 56 of Children’s Series to Air on Netflix and PBS

Sesame Street has found a new streaming home. Netflix will air season 56 of the children’s series with episodes continuing to air on PBS.

HBO and Max announced that they were cancelling the series in December, and a rush to find a new home to save the series was on.

Netflix will make some changes to the series. A press release revealed more about its plans.

“Get ready for more sunny days, brought to you by the letter “N”

For more than a half a century, Sesame Street has been a beloved cornerstone of children’s media, enchanting young minds and nurturing a love of learning. Now Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and all their friends are coming to Netflix later this year, with Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season – plus 90 hours of previous episodes – available to audiences worldwide.

The new season will feature fresh format changes and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck. Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures.

Additionally, episodes will now center on one 11-minute story, allowing for even more character-driven humor and heart.

These new episodes of the iconic series will be available same day-and-date in the US on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms, bringing critical early learning to children throughout the country for free. Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, with Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings serving as executive producers; Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award nominee Halcyon Person (Karma’s World, Dee & Friends in Oz) joins as head writer.

Stay tuned for the release of new episodes of Sesame Street Season 56 later this year on Netflix.

Additional information:

Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms, continuing its 50+ year legacy of using the power of public television to bring critical early learning to children across the country for free.

Netflix has exclusive worldwide premiere rights and episodes will be available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms.

Netflix will also be able to develop video games for both Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders.

Kids and Family viewing represents 15% of Netflix’s total viewing. Whether it’s laughing alongside their favorite characters with Ms. Rachel, Gabby’s Dollhouse, CoComelon Lane, Blippi and Hot Wheels Let’s Race or diving into exciting new adventures with The Sea Beast and Leo, we’ve built a space where kids can watch, play, and learn

Netflix makes family time easy and fun with dedicated kids’ profiles made just for them. Parents can set controls, check what their kids are watching, lock profiles with a PIN, and even get helpful recaps – all to create a safe and personalized experience for little viewers. Coming soon to the experience will be more games for kids included with all subscriptions.

About Sesame Street Season 56

Sesame Street’s reimagined 56th season will include the following new segments and format changes:

o New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby’s Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

o To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action – capturing emotions and interactions.

o Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

o One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

o A new animated segment, Tales from 123 that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

o The return of fan-favorite episodes of Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck.

Format: Season 56 will be released in three batches.”