Project Runway: Season 21; Freeform Releases Premiere Date and Teaser for Fashion Competition’s Return

Project Runway has its return date set. The series will premiere in July on Freeform. The network released a video teasing the series’ arrival with Heidi Klum’s return to the franchise. Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach will join Klum in the series.

Freeform shared the following about the series’ return:

“Project Runway will make its highly anticipated debut on Thursday, July 31, with a two-episode premiere starting at 9:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform and available to stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+. Subsequent episodes will air weekly starting at 10:00 p.m. EDT. As previously announced, Heidi Klum returns to the runway for season 21 and will be joined by judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach, with Christian Siriano set as the contestants’ mentor.”

The teaser for season 21 of Project Runway is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on its new home?