SWAT Exiles: Shemar Moore Returning in New Sony Spin-Off Series With “New Generation”

SWAT has found a way to live beyond CBS. Sony Pictures Television has ordered a spin-off series titled SWAT Exiles. Production on the 10-episode series will begin this summer in Los Angeles, bringing Moore back. He is the only cast member returning, but that could change.

The plot involves Hondo coming out of retirement to lead a new team after a mission goes sideways. A press release revealed more about the series.

“Sony Pictures Television (SPT) announced at LA Screenings a series order for S.W.A.T. EXILES, a new spinoff series starring Shemar Moore, who will reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. The new series expands the popular S.W.A.T. universe, underscores SPT’s commitment to producing high-quality content and enhances the value of key intellectual property (IP) in the evolving television landscape.

SPT will produce and distribute the 10-episode series globally, focusing on finding the right homes and partners for these new stories to reach the passionate S.W.A.T. fanbase and attract new viewers. Development is currently underway with production scheduled to begin this summer in Los Angeles, preserving jobs for the 200-person local production crew who have been instrumental to the success of the original series for the last eight seasons.

“My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON’T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!,” said Shemar Moore.

“We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with S.W.A.T. EXILES,” said Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”

Added Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life – both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers. We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!”

S.W.A.T. EXILES promises to deliver the same high-stakes drama and intense action sequences that fans have come to know and love. The original series has reached over 1 billion hours watched globally and has been in the top #10 out of 47 countries throughout its 8-season run.

In this spin-off of the hit series, after a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Sony to bring S.W.A.T. EXILES to life. It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy of a show that fans around the world have come to love. Working with Shemar Moore, who defines what it means to be a leading man, and introducing a new generation of characters into this world is a dream,” said Ning.

As part of Ning’s recently renewed overall deal, he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Shemar Moore, and James Scura.

Jason Ning is an accomplished television writer and producer with a track record of crafting compelling, genre-spanning stories. He is best known for his work on hit series Lucifer, Perception, and the critically acclaimed The Expanse. His recent credits include Netflix’s action-packed family crime drama The Brothers Sun and Peacock’s genre-bending Mrs. Davis. Jason is currently writing and executive producing with Ronald D. Moore, the highly anticipated adaptation of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, based on the Crane-Iron Pentalogy book series by Wang Dulu, and produced by Sony Pictures Television. With a talent for weaving emotion, action, and intellect into compelling narratives, Jason continues to bring fresh, thought-provoking storytelling to screens around the globe.”