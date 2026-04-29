Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season Two; Netflix Animated Series Gets Early Renewal

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 arrived on Netflix last week, but Netflix has already ordered more of the series. The series landed in the top 10 this week and secured its place among the top 15 animated series of all time.

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Braxton Quinney, Ben Plessala, Brett Gipson, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips star in the animated series set in Hawkins in 1985.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“The Stranger Things Universe continues its epic growth. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 debuted in the Netflix Global Top 10 at #7 this week, securing a spot in the top 15 animated series debuts of all time. Furthermore, Stranger Things reached an all-new high of 1.5 Billion total views across all five seasons since its premiere through March 2026. The mystery isn’t over yet for the Hawkins Investigators Club as Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 has already secured an early Season 2 renewal. After uncovering a fearsome mystery at the end of Season 1, Eleven (voiced by Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha “EJ” Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), and Nikki (Odessa A’zion) will take on another perilous threat when new episodes head to Netflix this fall. “Working on Season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters – whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time – has been truly special. I’m excited to continue the journey,” said showrunner, Eric Robles. “We’re thrilled to return to the winter of ’85 for season two. The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of Season 1 take our young heroes.” Robles executive produces alongside the Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, and Dan Cohen.”

The season two renewal announcement is below.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?