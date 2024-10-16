Invincible: Season Three Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer Released by Prime Video

Fans of Invincible now know when they will see season three. Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the season with the release of a teaser trailer. The eight-episode season arrives in February.

Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller star in the series, which follows Mark Grayson (Yeun) as he uses the superpowers he obtained after his father’s death to become a superhero and help those around him.

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.”

Invincible returns on February 6th. The teaser trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?