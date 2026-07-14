Crystal Lake: Peacock Releases Photos and Teaser Video from Friday the 13th Prequel Series

Crystal Lake is coming to Peacock this fall, and the streaming service is giving viewers their first look at the Friday the 13th prequel series featuring Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees.

Cardellini, William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, and Phoenix Parnevik star in the eight-episode series from Brad Caleb Kane.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“A prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, the series follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam’s door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?”

More photos and a teaser from the series are below. Crystal Lake arrives on October 15th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?