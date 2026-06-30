Summer House: Season 11; Amanda Batula and Ben Waddell Leaving Bravo Reality Series

Summer House is losing two of its season 10 stars. Amanda Batula and Ben Waddell will not appear in season 11 of the reality series.

Batula has appeared in 9 seasons of the Bravo series due to her relationship with Kyle Cooke. Despite allegations of cheating, the pair married in 2021, but they announced their separation earlier this year. According to Deadline, she is now dating fellow Summer House star, Westling Wilson. Batula also appears in In The City, but that series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

As for Ben Waddell, he joined the series for season 10 with his girlfriend Sabrina Belle. Neither will be back. According to Deadline, the following statement was released about his departure from the series:

“Ben and Sabrina had the greatest time last summer. There’s so much love that exists between the friend group, and the entire Bravo family. As for the future, time will tell. They’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Production on season 11 starts this week and will continue through Labor Day.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality? Are you surprised by these cast departures?