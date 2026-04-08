In the City: Bravo Sets Premiere Date with Summer House Crossover

In the City has its arrival date. Bravo has set a premiere date for the reality series, which kicks off with a crossover with Summer House.

Bravo shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Bravo’s new original series “In The City” premieres Tuesday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as a two-hour crossover event following the “Summer House” season 10 finale beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

“In The City” was filmed directly out of “Summer House” season 10 in fall 2025 and follows Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley and Katie Arundel as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives at the time – marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention and the reality of growing up without growing apart.

ABOUT THE CAST

Kyle Cooke has always been the life of the party, but with Loverboy under unprecedented financial pressure, he’s scrambling to keep the business afloat. What started as DJ-ing to boost visibility and fill the monetary gap has quickly become a second career.

Amanda Batula is focusing on finding balance between her personal life and professional ambitions while the demise of her marriage is front and center.

After a decade of summering in the Hamptons, Lindsay Hubbard enters a new chapter as a fiercely independent single mom. Rebuilding life on her own terms and rediscovering herself, Lindsay balances mommy time with an intentional return to dating, leaning on her closest friends along the way.

After nearly a decade together, Nick Barber, a furniture entrepreneur known for his charm and goofball energy, finally proposed to Yvonne Najor, a former vice president of marketing at a high-profile nightlife empire now redefining success beyond the velvet rope after an unexpected layoff. While their marriage appears solid, underlying tensions about having children start to surface. Yvonne leans on her bestie Lindsay for support, and Nick weighs the pressure of career and financial uncertainty as they decide if they’re truly ready to start a family.

A sought-after dermatologist and medical director of two thriving practices, Georgina Ferzli is preparing to launch her own skincare line, while navigating single motherhood after a painful split. With her best friend and client, Lindsay, she faces the realities of raising children in New York City, dating, and managing a complicated relationship with her ex.

Former model and social media influencer, Whitney Fransway left Los Angeles for New York City to move in with her boyfriend, Kenny Martin, a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist, after less than a year of dating. After appearing on “The Bachelor,” Whitney’s always been a romantic at heart, willing to take big risks for love while Kenny – Kyle’s friend and Loverboy investor – is the blunt truth-teller who’s never afraid to challenge those closest to him. As their relationship deepens and Kenny grapples with the recent passing of his mother, they must confront their mismatched timelines.

Trading in Hamptons summers for new adventures, Danielle Olivera is madly in love with Eoin Heavey, and their whirlwind romance is moving at lightning speed. Now living together, they’re navigating their fast-paced love story with the demands of building Eoin’s hotel tech startup, Maitre, and Danielle’s new dynamic with former bestie, Lindsay. As skepticism from the group surrounds them, they’re quickly finding out if they can handle the mounting pressure.

Gavin Moseley is a fixture in NYC nightlife, launching a string of successful bars and speakeasies frequented by friends and celebrities alike including his close friend, Kyle. A quintessential New York bachelor, he thrives in the party scene and avoids settling down despite an on-and-off again relationship. As his best friend Kenny grows more serious about love, cracks in their bromance may be inevitable.

Fresh off their first year of marriage, Andrea Denver and his wife, Lexi Sundin, have settled back in New York after months of traveling. At 34 with his parents in Italy, Andrea feels the pressure of time to start the family he’s always wanted. Beneath Lexi’s calm exterior, however, lies some of her biggest unanswered questions about their future. They must decide whether their dream home in Italy will remain a vacation retreat or become a forever home. Though deeply in love, their vision for what comes next might not align.

Katie Arundel is dependable, warm, and, as her childhood best friend, one of the few people Amanda fully trusts. Katie’s unafraid to challenge Kyle in a way only a ride-or-die could. She’s fiercely loyal, but that doesn’t come without complications as Katie is also close with Danielle, who doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with Amanda.

“In The City” is produced by Truly Original (a Banijay Americas company) with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lori Gordon, Tamara Najm Coudurier and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers.”