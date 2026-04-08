High Potential: ABC Series Regular Leaving But May Guest in Season Three

High Potential wrapped its second season on ABC last night, and the series will be without one of its regulars for season three. Here is your SPOILER ALERT. Stop reading now if you have not watched last night’s episode.

Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and Steve Howey star in the series, which follows a single mom who works as a cleaning woman for the LAPD. After she uses her mind to help solve a case during one of her overnight shifts, she is hired by the Major Crimes Unit to continue using it on other cases.

Last night’s finale had one character’s life hanging in the balance. During the episode, Morgan found Captain Nick Wagner (Howey) gravely injured.

According to Deadline, this will be the last episode for Howey as a series regular. The exit is not surprising as he joined the series this season with a one-year contract. It isn’t known if Wagner is dead. It is being reported that viewers could see Howey return at the start of season three of High Potential to wrap his character’s story arc.

What do you think? Do you enjoy High Potential? Are you surprised by Howey’s exit?