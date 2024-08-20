Will Trent: Season Three; Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet) Joins ABC Series

ABC is keeping Gina Rodriguez around. Following the cancellation of Not Dead Yet and her hosting stint on game show Lucky 13, the network has picked up the actress for a series regular role on Will Trent. She will appear in season three of the drama, per Deadline.

Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn star in the ABC drama. The series follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who uses his unique perspective to solve cases.

The following was revealed about Rodriguez’s role on the series:

“Rodriguez will portray Marion Alba, a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

The premiere date for season three of Will Trent will be announced later.

