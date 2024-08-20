Bad Sisters: Season Two of Apple TV+ Series Gets Fall Premiere Date

Bad Sisters has its return date set. Apple TV+ announced that season two of the series will air starting in November. Eight episodes have been produced.

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene star in the series which follows four sisters after the death of their parents. The sisters come together and form a plot to kill the abusive husband of one of the sisters, and his death ends in season one.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The Garvey sisters are back. Apple TV+ today announced that its globally acclaimed comedic drama “Bad Sisters” will return for season two on November 13, and shared a glimpse of the highly anticipated second season. From Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan, the eight-episode second season of “Bad Sisters” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 25. “Bad Sisters,” season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust. A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, the critically acclaimed series welcomes new and returning cast in its second season including Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell. Following its global premiere, the freshman season of “Bad Sisters” landed BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for star Anne-Marie Duff. The series has also been honored with a Peabody Award and landed four Emmy Award nominations, including the first acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Sharon Horgan and Outstanding Casting, Writing and Directing for a Drama Series. Additionally, “Bad Sisters” has been recognized by the WGA, the Critics Choice Awards, the Royal Television Society, and the Irish Film and Television Awards. The series has received global acclaim, with the first season’s finale dubbed as “the most satisfying TV finale of the year” and has been hailed as “one of the year’s best shows,” “a wickedly funny, genuinely poignant” dramedy and “this year’s most vicious comic treat.” The series is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman; Dearbhla Walsh also serves as executive producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the series with Horgan from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, who also serves as executive producer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Apple TV+ series?