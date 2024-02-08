Not Dead Yet: Season Three — Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Can this comedy keep cheating the Grim Reaper? Has the Not Dead Yet TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Not Dead Yet, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A single-camera comedy series airing on the ABC television network, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, and Brad Garrett. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship ended, and Nell returned home to California and took the only writing job she could find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell feels lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Guest stars in season two include Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, Cedric Yarborough, Chelsea Handler, and Marla Gibbs.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Not Dead Yet averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.56 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Not Dead Yet stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 9, 2024, Not Dead Yet has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Not Dead Yet for season three? This comedy performed pretty well in the ratings in its first season and was the network’s only new scripted series to be renewed. The network could use some new comedies, so I think there’s a very good chance Not Dead Yet will be renewed for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Not Dead Yet cancellation or renewal news.



Not Dead Yet Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Not Dead Yet‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Not Dead Yet TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series instead?