Not Dead Yet: Season Two Ratings

Last year, the Not Dead Yet series was the only new scripted series on ABC to survive to see a second season. The network could use some new comedies, but will this sitcom’s mediocre ratings be good enough to ensure its safety? Will Not Dead Yet be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, and Brad Garrett. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship ended, and Nell returned home to California and took the only writing job she could find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell feels lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Guest stars in season two include Wendie Malick, Nico Santos, Rob Corddry, Tommy Martinez, Lidia Porto, Annie O’Donnell, Jesse Garcia, Cedric Yarborough, Chelsea Handler, and Marla Gibbs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Not Dead Yet on ABC averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.26 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Not Dead Yet TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?