Not Dead Yet: Season One Ratings



Gina Rodriguez has returned to network television after starring in the beloved dramedy Jane the Virgin series for five seasons on The CW. Will her new comedy series last as long on ABC? Will Not Dead Yet be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Not Dead Yet TV show stars Rodriguez, Josh Banday, Angela Gibbs, Hannah Simone, and Lauren Ash. In the story, Nell Serrano (Rodriguez) is a 37-year-old broke and newly single self-described disaster. She had a promising career as a journalist at a Southern California newspaper but set everything aside to follow a man to London. Five years later, that relationship has ended and Nell has returned home to California and has taken the only writing job she can find at the newspaper, writing obituaries. Nell is feeling lonely and lost — until she begins to get some inspiration from some unlikely sources. As she’s writing about the newly departed, they start appearing to her to offer advice and inspiration. Ghostly guest stars include Martin Mull, Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow, and Julia Sweeney.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

