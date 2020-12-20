Network: ABC.

Episodes: Two (half-hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: March 12, 2019.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Bob Saget (host).

TV show description:

A spinoff of America’s Funniest Home Videos (AFV), the Videos After Dark TV show comes from creator Vin Di Bona. Original AFV host Bob Saget returns to the franchise to host this new comedy reality series.

Unlike the family-oriented original, Videos After Dark features home videos on the edgier side. Although it was created for an older audience, the series still features home videos including real mishaps, blunders, and bad decisions.

ABC says, “The hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable, and the embarrassing moments are way more revealing.” Will it be as successful as AFV? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #2 — Blurred For Your Protection, Part 2

Bob Saget showcases various videos.

First aired: March 12, 2019.

What do you think? Do you like the Videos After Dark TV series? Should this ABC TV show have been cancelled?