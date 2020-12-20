Network: ABC.

Episodes: 6 (hour).

Seasons: One.

TV show dates: April 23, 2019 — May 28, 2019.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought, Jazz Jennings, Laverne Cox, Margaret Hamilton, Katherine Johnson, Christine Darden, Michael Collins, Charlie Duke, and Gerry Griffin.

TV show description:

From ABC News, the 1969 TV show is a docu-series about the year that brought trouble and triumph to a world in turmoil.

Each episode delves into notable people and events of President Richard Nixon’s first year in office, including the moon landing; the Manson murders; Mary Jo Kopechne, Senator Ted Kennedy, and the Chappaquiddick scandal; Woodstock; John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Bed-Ins; the Black Panthers; and the Stonewall Uprising.

Along with archival footage, the series includes commentary by people who were there, as well as contemporary personalities like Trotter, Jennings, and Cox. Salaam Remi wrote the score which pays tribute to a pivotal year in popular music.

Series Finale:

Episode #6 — Fortunate Sons

This episode traces the roots of the American culture wars to a time 50 years ago when the nation was increasingly prosperous and increasingly divided. The question of what America owed the world and its own people was hotly debated as the gap between the generations grew. In 1969, as President Richard Nixon battled a growing anti-war movement, TV shows like “Hee Haw” and “Lawrence Welk” promoted small-town values, while other shows like “That Girl” and “The Brady Bunch” challenged ideas about what a family and what being female should look like. In the same period, John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged Bed-Ins for Peace and young TV stars like Marlo Thomas attended anti-war rallies.

First aired: May 28, 2019.

