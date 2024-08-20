FBI: Season Seven; Katherine Renee Kane Leaving CBS Drama Series

FBI is losing an agent during season seven. Katherine Renee Kane will depart the CBS drama. She has played Special Agent Tiffany Wallace since her season three arrival. Per Deadline, she will appear in at least one episode of FBI before her exit from the series.

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd star in the CBS series which follows the elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The series will have a new arrival to fill the void though:

“Lisette Olivera is joining the show in the series regular role of Syd, a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who is about to rotate into the field. She is positioned to take over duties as Scola’s (John Boyd) partner, the role that will be left open by Tiffany. Even though Syd’s work experience has been as a desk agent, there are layers to her personality and resume that will allow her to hit the streets as a field agent seamlessly, production sources reveal.”

FBI returns to CBS on October 15th.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this exit from the CBS series? Do you plan to watch season seven?