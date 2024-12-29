The Rookie: Season Seven; Ivan Hernandez (And Just Like That…) to Recur on ABC Cop Drama Series

The Rookie is adding someone new to its cast for season seven. Ivan Hernandez (above, left), most recently seen on the Max series And Just Like That … will appear in multiple episodes of the police drama starting with the season seven premiere.

Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Jenna Dewan star in the ABC series, which started by following then-rookie officer John Nolan (Fillion) of the Los Angeles Police Department. Two new rookies, played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, will join the series this season.

According to TV Line, showrunner Alexi Hawley said the following about the role Hernandez will play:

“He plays a detective at our station who ends up becoming a personal obstacle for Wesley (played by Shawn Ashmore) — but in a fun way.”

The Rookie returns to ABC for its seventh season on January 7th.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this ABC series? Are you excited about its return next month?