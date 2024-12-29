Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season Two; Rosemarie DeWitt and Aleks Paunovic to Guest on Disney+ Series in Key Roles

Four more actors have joined the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a Disney+ fantasy series. They are Rosemarie DeWitt, Aleks Paunovic, Beatrice Kitsos, and Kevin Chacon.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the Disney+ fantasy series inspired by the Rick Riordan novels. Season two of Percy Jackson is based on the second novel in the book series titled “The Sea of Monsters.” Andra Day, Tamara Smart, Daniel Diemer, Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho will also appear in season two.

According to THR, DeWitt will guest star as C.C., and Paunovic has signed on to play the Cyclops Polyphemus. The following was revealed about their roles:

DeWitt’s C.C. is a stylish and composed New Age guru-type whom Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) encounter in their quest to find the Golden Fleece. She radiates warmth and empathy, but readers of The Sea of Monsters — the book on which season two is based — know there’s more to her than that. Polyphemus is an ancient cyclops who was blinded by Odysseus long ago. He now tends animals and jealously guards the Golden Fleece on his private island.

Meanwhile, Kitsos and Chacon have joined the Disney+ series in recurring roles. More was revealed about their roles as well.

Kitsos will play Alison Simms, a character who doesn’t appear in author Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians books. She’s a Camp Half-Blood “graduate” who lives in the human world but is a true believer in the world Kronos is promising and aligns herself with Luke. Chacon will play Chris Rodriguez, who like Luke is a son of Hermes and is part of his group (Andrew Alvarez played Chris in few episodes of season one).

The 2025 premiere date for season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be announced later.

