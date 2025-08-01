Tulsa King: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Sylvester Stallone Series on Paramount+

Tulsa King has its return date set. The series will return to Paramount+ in September with its third season. The new season will feature the arrival of Samuel L. Jackson.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star in the series, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) as he runs things for the mafia in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Paramount+ shared the following about the season:

“Paramount+ today announced that the hit original series TULSA KING, starring Oscar® nominee Sylvester Stallone, will return for its third season on Sunday, September 21. TULSA KING was the number one global Paramount+ Original Series in 2024 and ranked among the top ten original series across all subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms in the fourth quarter. The season two premiere of TULSA KING drew 21.1 million global viewers, making it Paramount+’s most-watched global premiere to date. Additionally, season two drove 159 million views, a +894% increase over the previous season, and 6.1 million social media engagements, a +553% surge over the same period. TULSA KING stars Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in season three as Russell Lee Washington Jr. before moving from Tulsa to New Orleans as the lead in the recently greenlit TULSA KING spinoff, NOLA KING. In season three, as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, TULSA KING is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The first and second seasons of TULSA KING are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?