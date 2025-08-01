The Thundermans: Nickelodeon Orders New Movie for 2026, Ariel Winter Joins the Cast

Get ready for more of The Thundermans. Following the success of The Thundermans: Undercover earlier this year, Nickelodeon has ordered a new movie for the franchise, slated for release in 2026. The film will feature the addition of Ariel Winter.

Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Maya Le Clark, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Chris Tallman, and Rosa Blasi will return for the film.

Deadline shared the following about the film’s plot:

“In Clash of the Thundermans, when Chloe develops a destructive new superpower, the Hero League orders her to an elite boarding school for superheroes to learn control of her abilities. Faced with the prospect of sending Chloe away for years, the Thundermans split apart, with Phoebe, Barb and Billy taking her into hiding. Max, Hank, and Nora track their rogue family members, until the two factions face off against each other in a full-on battle for the Thundermans’ future.”

The premiere date for the film will be announced at a later time. Production for the film began yesterday.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Nickelodeon franchise? Will you watch this new film next year?