One Piece: Season Three Details, LEGO Animated Special, New Anime First-Look Released by Netflix

One Piece is expanding its world on Netflix. Viewers will see a new LEGO animated special and a new anime behind-the-scenes series. The first details for season three have also been released.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series inspired by the manga of the same name. Season three will arrive in 2027 and be subtitled The Battle of Alabasta.

Netflix shared the following about its plans:

“Friendship, conviction, and the call of adventure – now there are even more ways to experience the world of ONE PIECE! Netflix is expanding the ONE PIECE universe with new stories to experience on screen, a collection of curated products that enable fans to bring the Great Pirate Era home, and immersive experiences designed to keep the spirit of the Straw Hats alive year-round.

Today’s news comes on the heels of Season 2’s massive success, which debuted at and remains #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 list and securing a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and rave reviews from fans. The series continues to dominate the cultural conversation and trend globally across social media. To meet the unprecedented fan demand, Netflix is officially opening the hatches, drawing from the original source material for fans to experience this beloved world and its iconic characters in new ways.

“The passion of the ONE PIECE fandom is unparalleled – spanning generations, they’ve turned our live-action series into a true global phenomenon that continues to top the Netflix charts. We are massive fans too, which is why we’re going bigger than ever to bring the Grand Line to life across every medium,” said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. “From the epic high stakes of ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta in 2027 to our first-ever LEGO animated special this September, a stunning anime reimagining with THE ONE PIECE, and an expanded line of products so fans can bring the adventure home, we are building a universe where every fan – whether lifelong or brand new – can find their place in the Straw Hat crew.”

The horizon is looking even brighter as we officially confirm that Season 3 of the live-action series, created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios, will debut in 2027. To celebrate, we are sharing a first look at the next chapter with the reveal of the official season title, ONE PIECE: The Battle of Alabasta, and a sneak peek at the journey ahead. In this upcoming season, war is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi’s kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Fans can look forward to formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds where the stakes have never been higher.

“The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of ONE PIECE — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life,” said Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes, ONE PIECE co-showrunners. “Season Three builds on everything we’ve done before to tell a war story that’s epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can’t wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high… and the ducks are big.”

Fans can prepare for an all-new adventure and voyage into the LEGO(R) ONE PIECE animated special, a two-part visual spectacle premiering September 29. A Netflix first, this animated special produced in partnership with the LEGO Group, Shueisha and Atomic, retells the epic events of the first two seasons of the live action ONE PIECE, in a way only the LEGO Group can – jam-packed with comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action that is the perfect entryway for new recruits and an exciting new perspective for veteran pirates.

The spirit of discovery will continue with a brand-new sneak peek at THE ONE PIECE, the upcoming anime series from the renowned WIT Studio. Currently in production in collaboration with Shueisha, Toei Animation and Fuji Television Network, this reimagining of the iconic East Blue saga provides a fresh yet familiar lens on Oda’s rich world-building. The series utilizes cutting-edge visual technology to bring the legendary start of Luffy’s quest to a new generation.

Beyond the screen, and around the world, fans can enjoy the world of ONE PIECE in every corner of daily life. They are invited to celebrate the series in their everyday lives through a diverse range of toys, collectibles, and lifestyle collaborations from Moose Toys, NERF, Quiksilver, Funko, Netflix Shop, Penguin Random House, Hot Topic and Primark. Following the sold-out success of the NERF katanas, we’re excited to tease the next big treasure: LEGO sets inspired by Season 2 (more details coming soon!).

Finally, fans can step directly into the Grand Line at Netflix House Philadelphia with an immersive escape room experience. At both Netflix House locations, fans can enjoy complimentary photo opps, indulge in the Grand Line Fish Sandwich and East Blue Milk Tea at Netflix BITES and snag exclusive ONE PIECE merchandise.

Since its debut, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ONE PIECE has transformed the beloved manga into a global cultural powerhouse, sustaining its impact between seasons. With nearly 100M views and best-in-class production value that brings the scope of the Grand Line to life, the franchise continues to scale through innovative marketing and a vast, multigenerational fan base. ONE PIECE isn’t just a show – it’s a bridge making the franchise accessible to new fans around the globe. Netflix is ensuring that the Straw Hat legacy remains at the center of the cultural zeitgeist, welcoming anyone and everyone to join the crew.”