Dark Matter: Season Two: Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date & First Photos for Sci-fi Series

Dark Matter has its return date set. Apple TV has announced an August premiere date for season two of the sci-fi series by releasing several first-look photos.

Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, Oakes Fegley, and Dayo Okeniyi star in the drama series, which follows a man abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV revealed a first look at the second season of the acclaimed sci-fi series “Dark Matter,” which is set to make its global debut on Friday, August 28. Based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch and starring an ensemble cast led by Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel, the 10-episode season will premiere on Apple TV with the first episode on August 28, followed by one new episode every Friday through October 30, 2026. Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels and celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release this year, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. In season one, the series followed Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason’s obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s (Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart. Elsewhere, Amanda (Braga) and Ryan (Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry, who co-wrote every episode of season two with Crouch. In addition to starring, Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers.”

More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season two?