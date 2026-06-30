Gamechangers: Roku Originals Celebrates America’s Top 25 Female Athletes

Roku Channel is getting ready to celebrate the best female athletes in America in a new special. Gamechangers is coming soon to the streaming service, and a trailer has been released to tease the hour-long special.

The Roku Channel shared the following about Gamechangers:

“There are players, and then there are those who change the game. On July 2, Roku, Omaha Productions, TOGETHXR, and Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company, will count down the greatest American female athletes of all time in “Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes.”

This hour-long special, which is the second iteration of Roku’s “Gamechangers” anthology series, will feature interviews with star athletes, sports media voices, and celebrities, celebrating the legacy and impact of 25 of the greatest female athletes in American sports history. Four-time WNBA Champion Sue Bird and two-time FIFA World Cup Champion Alex Morgan, both TOGETHXR Co-Founders, executive produce and appear in the special, which also features commentary from Olympic medalists Adam Rippon and Alysia Montaño, comedians Fortune Feimster and Jared Freid, WNBA announcer Ryan Ruocco, FOX Sports soccer analyst Stu Holden, sports media personalities Katie Feeney and Katie Nolan, broadcasters Cari Champion and Hannah Storm, and more.

“‘Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes’ builds on our commitment to bringing our viewers unique perspectives on the dynamic world and history of women’s sports,” said Sean Boyle, Roku Originals. “This Fourth of July weekend, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look into powerhouse women who not only dominated their sport but also made their mark on American culture.”

“TOGETHXR was built to elevate the stories of women athletes in a way that feels authentic, powerful, and culturally relevant,” said Morgan. “Partnering with Omaha Productions on ‘Gamechangers’ gave us the opportunity to celebrate not just athletic achievement, but the lasting impact these women have had on sports and society. This project is about honoring the trailblazers who changed the game and inspiring the next generation to see what’s possible.”

“At TOGETHXR, we believe the stories of women athletes deserve the same depth, visibility, and celebration as any in sports,” said Bird. “Partnering with Omaha Productions on ‘Gamechangers’ allowed us to honor the athletes whose talent, leadership, and influence transformed the landscape of American sports. These women have won championships, yes, but they also changed culture and expanded what future generations could dream about. That’s lasting.”

“These women didn’t just change their sport, they changed culture,” said Manning. “It’s an honor to partner with Roku and TOGETHXR to tell their stories and highlight their impact. On America’s 250th anniversary, celebrating the athletes who shaped the evolution of women’s sports couldn’t be more fitting.”

Timed to America’s 250th anniversary, Roku is also launching an exclusive showcase honoring the greatest “Gamechanger” athletes – women who have literally changed the game. Anchored by “Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes,” this curated collection is a compilation of documentaries and films that celebrate each icon’s career and far-reaching cultural impact.

Women’s sports take the lead in Roku’s “Gamechangers” anthology series. Each documentary film in the series provides audiences with a beyond-the-headlines look at the forces reshaping women’s sports, both behind the scenes and in the heat of the game. Previously announced “Gamechangers” iterations include “Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story,” with additional projects to be announced.

“Gamechangers: America’s Top 25 Female Athletes” is overseen by Sean Boyle and Louisa L. Friedman on behalf of Roku. It is produced by Omaha Productions, TOGETHXR, and Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company. Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Dan Gati, and Colin Campbell serve as executive producers for Omaha Productions. Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Kati Fernandez, Ben Meyer, and Nancy Dubuc executive produce for TOGETHXR. Chet Fenster executive produces for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company.”