Fire Country: Season Five; Olivia Thirlby Joins CBS Firefighter Drama as Series Regular

Fire Country is adding a new face for season five. According to Deadline, Olivia Thirlby is joining the cast as a series regular.

Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer star in the CBS series, which follows a firefighting crew in Northern California.

Deadline revealed the following about Thirlby’s role:

“Thirlby will play Cecilia Jade “CJ” Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. After six months on the road, trying to outrun whatever happened, and herself, fate strands her in Edgewater where she crosses paths with Bode. Despite having no experience fighting woodland fires, Bode believes CJ has something to offer Station 42. And despite the serious culture shock, this fish out of water comes to believe rural Edgewater has something to offer her.”

Fire Country will air a shortened fifth season of 13 episodes this fall.

What do you think? Are you excited for season five of Fire Country?