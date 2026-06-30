SWAT: Exiles: Spin-Off Series Premiere Date and Channel Announced

SWAT: Exiles has found a home. The SWAT spin-off will air on STARZ this fall. The series has also found homes to air in other regions internationally.

Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein join Shemar Moore in the series, which brings Hondo out of retirement to help a SWAT unit after a mission goes wrong.

Sony Pictures Television shared the following about the series:

“Sony Pictures Television (SPT) today announced that its original spin-off series S.W.A.T. Exiles has secured sales across every major region worldwide and landed at Starz in the U.S. ahead of its September 25 premiere.

As SPT continues to expand the S.W.A.T. franchise across platforms, markets and audiences worldwide, the company has secured distribution deals for S.W.A.T. Exiles across every major region, including Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The robust global sales underscore the franchise’s enduring popularity and its ability to resonate with audiences across both linear and streaming.

Developed on spec, S.W.A.T. Exiles was produced through a unique partnership between Sony Pictures Television Studios, led by President Katherine Pope, and SPT’s global distribution organization, led by Co-Presidents Jason Spivak and Mike Wald. Bringing together creative, production and distribution expertise from the outset, the series was thoughtfully designed to expand one of the studio’s most successful global franchises.

“The response to S.W.A.T. Exiles has been extraordinary and is a testament to the strength of the franchise, as well as the passion and commitment of Shemar Moore, Jason Ning and Neal H. Moritz, who have been outstanding partners throughout the process,” said Keith Le Goy, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television. “As we continue to expand the S.W.A.T. universe, this project reflects our broader strategy of making bold investments in premium IP and leveraging our independent studio model to identify opportunities, move quickly and maximize value around the world. The commitment from STARZ, combined with robust worldwide sales, validates both the franchise’s lasting appeal and the strength of Sony’s global business.”

“S.W.A.T. Exiles is coming in hot! I couldn’t be more excited that STARZ is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S. A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we’ve built together. What makes this moment even more special is that we’re reaching audiences in all major territories worldwide. Fans everywhere will get to experience this epic new ride together,” said S.W.A.T. Exiles star Shemar Moore.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience,” said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise.”

The series will launch on September 25 on STARZ in the U.S., with select international territories premiering day-and-date.

Additionally, SPT has secured sales with Sky GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), Sky New Zealand, Stan in Australia, Rai and Sky Italia in Italy, DPG in Flemish Belgium, Tet in the Baltics and Bell Media in English Canada and Quebecor Content in French Canada. The series will air on Disney+ across Latin America, WOWOW in Japan, LG Uplus in South Korea, AXN in Spain, Portugal, Hong Kong, Taiwan and across Southeast Asia and beIN across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. The studio has also struck deals with Canal+, which will air the series across the Netherlands, Central and Eastern Europe, Poland, Sub-Saharan Africa via Canal+ MNET and French-speaking African territories.

In this new spin-off of the hit series, after a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city – and saving the program that made him who he is.

SPT launched S.W.A.T. Exiles as a showcase title at its 2025 L.A. Screenings presentation, where franchise star Shemar Moore made a surprise appearance alongside Le Goy to announce the project directly to buyers. The series then progressed from greenlight to completed delivery in under a year, demonstrating the strength of SPT’s production and distribution capabilities and the global demand for the franchise.

S.W.A.T. Exiles stars Moore (S.W.A.T.), Lucy Barrett (Deep Water), Adain Bradley (Warfare), Zyra Gorecki (La Brea), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us) and Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1: Lone Star). Original cast members Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will return, reprising their roles as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively. David Lim will also return as Victor Tan in the penultimate episode.

Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Moore, James Scura and Jon Cowan. SPT produces and distributes the 10-episode series globally.”