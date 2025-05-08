48 Hours: Season 38; Saturday Night Series Renewed by CBS

If you love true crime stories and investigations, Saturday night is still your night. CBS has renewed 48 Hours for a 38th season. The show’s 37th season is currently airing.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show premiered in 1988. The program features correspondents telling engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first-time interviews, and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries. The series’ segments have shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public and have resulted in cold cases being reopened and solved. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, and Tracy Smith.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 37th season of 48 Hours averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.23 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 36, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

The show is CBS’s lowest-rated series, but it is a consistent performer on a little-watched night of programming. In addition, the company gets extra mileage out of episodes in syndication and by frequently airing a rerun on Saturdays, leading into a new episode.

