Big Brother: Season 26 Cast and Premiere Twist Announced for CBS Reality Series

by Regina Avalos,

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo: CBS)

Big Brother returns to CBS tomorrow night, and the cast for season 26 of the reality series has been announced. A big twist will be part of the premiere as the 16 cast members will be able to vote on adding one more housemate.

After a two-night premiere event on Wednesday and Thursday, new episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. CBS revealed more about the twist and the 16 houseguests in a press release.

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the BIG BROTHER house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

This season’s Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the BIG BROTHER house.

The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer: Click HERE to Download Houseguests Photos

Name: Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Ga.
Current City: Dallas
Occupation: Business administrator

Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Md.
Occupation: Physical therapist

Name: Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former marine

Name: Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Occupation: Nonprofit director

Name: Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Video store clerk

Name: Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston
Occupation: Former undercover cop

Name: Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Name: Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Current City: Miami
Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Name: Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Celebrity chef

Name: Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Construction project manager

Name: Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
Current City: Roswell, Ga.
Occupation: Tech sales rep

Name: Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Okla.
Current City: Omaha, Neb.
Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Name: Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Event bartender

Name: T’kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Crochet business owner

Name: Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston
Current City: Brooklyn
Occupation: Marketing and sales executive

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Big Brother? Do you plan to keep up with the new season?

Canceled and renewed TV show
