Big Brother: Season 26 Cast and Premiere Twist Announced for CBS Reality Series

Big Brother returns to CBS tomorrow night, and the cast for season 26 of the reality series has been announced. A big twist will be part of the premiere as the 16 cast members will be able to vote on adding one more housemate.

After a two-night premiere event on Wednesday and Thursday, new episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. CBS revealed more about the twist and the 16 houseguests in a press release.

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the BIG BROTHER house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. This season’s Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the BIG BROTHER house. The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer: Click HERE to Download Houseguests Photos Name: Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent Name: Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Ga.

Current City: Dallas

Occupation: Business administrator Name: Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Md.

Occupation: Physical therapist Name: Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, Calif.

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former marine Name: Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Occupation: Nonprofit director Name: Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Video store clerk Name: Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston

Occupation: Former undercover cop Name: Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress sales rep Name: Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Current City: Miami

Occupation: VIP cocktail server Name: Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Celebrity chef Name: Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston

Occupation: Construction project manager Name: Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Ga.

Current City: Roswell, Ga.

Occupation: Tech sales rep Name: Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Okla.

Current City: Omaha, Neb.

Occupation: Nurse recruiter Name: Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles

Occupation: Event bartender Name: T’kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago via London

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Crochet business owner Name: Tucker Des Lauriers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston

Current City: Brooklyn

Occupation: Marketing and sales executive BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Big Brother? Do you plan to keep up with the new season?