Celebrity IOU: Season Eight Premiere Date and Stars Announced for HGTV Series

Get ready for the eighth season of Celebrity IOU. HGTV has announced the return of the Drew and Jonathan Scott renovation series, which features celebrities giving back to people who’ve impacted their lives. This season will feature Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mandy Moore, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes, and Danny Trejo.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Hollywood A-listers, including Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mandy Moore, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes and Danny Trejo, will put on toolbelts, pick up sledgehammers and deliver epic home transformations for their special friends and mentors in a new season of HGTV’s smash hit Celebrity IOU, premiering Monday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the seven star-studded episodes, the well-known celebrities, who want to express gratitude to people who have deeply impacted their lives, will call on HGTV stars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott for their renovation and design expertise. After joining forces with the popular twins, each celeb will rip through old walls, floors and roofs, select personalized modern finishes such as tile, cabinets and light fixtures, and ultimately create life-changing spaces for extraordinary people.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight:

Zach Braff – GRAMMY Award(R) winning and Golden Globe(R) Award and Emmy(R) Award nominated actor, writer and director;

Tony Hawk – Award-winning professional skateboarder, author, entrepreneur and producer;

Jennifer Jason Leigh – Golden Globe(R) Award winning and Academy Award(R) nominated actress, producer and writer;

Mandy Moore – Screen Actors Guild Award(R) winning and Golden Globe(R) Award and Emmy(R) Award nominated actress, producer and singer/songwriter;

Mira Sorvino – Academy Award(R) and Golden Globe(R) Award winning and Emmy(R) Award and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) nominated actress and producer;

Wanda Sykes – Emmy(R) Award winning and Golden Globe(R) Award and GRAMMY Award(R) nominated comedian, actress, producer and writer; and

Danny Trejo – Award-winning actor, author and restaurateur.

“Celebrity IOU is about giving back to people who have already given so much, but it’s also about watching these celebrities get their hands dirty and get creative in a way you never get to see otherwise,” said Jonathan. “They have amazing design eyes and ideas – it’s totally different than the way you usually see them.”

“The celebs are always willing to get in there and do things they’ve never done before,” said Drew. “They also come up with solutions we wouldn’t necessarily think of, because they know the recipient and what that person needs so well. They really mean business.”

In the Aug. 12 premiere episode, Mandy Moore will take on a new leading role as a builder and designer when she gifts a showstopping backyard makeover to Celina, her 15-year friend who she says is like family and like a surrogate mother to her children. Mandy, Drew and Jonathan will tour the outdated space where Celina loves to entertain and discover an unsafe covered patio. To give her friend an upgraded oasis, Mandy will roll up her sleeves with the Brothers and push through weeks of unexpected rain to jackhammer cracked concrete, tear off old shingles and man a power saw. The emotional final reveal will showcase a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen, a luxe lounge area featuring new seating and a fire table, and an electronic metal pergola that provides both sun and shade.

The season will follow more celeb-led home overhauls on strict timelines, including a primary suite transformation that boasts a high-end wet room with soaking tub and a custom built-in closet as well as a detached garage facelift offering a swank home gym and comfy seating area for playing video games.

Fans are invited to access exclusive content from the new episodes on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU and by following @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. They also can engage with Drew and Jonathan on Instagram (@mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott) and Facebook (Drew Scott and Jonathan Silver Scott). The new episodes of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream the same day and time on Max(R) – Mondays at 9 p.m. beginning Aug. 12.