Celebrity IOU: Season Two Renewal Plus, HGTV Orders Two New Property Brothers Series

HGTV wants more of Drew and Jonathan Scott. The network has ordered a new season of Celebrity IOU and new shows – Backed by the Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan will share their knowledge to help families in both shows. All three seasons will be released in 2024.

HGTV revealed more about the three shows in a press release.

“HGTV has greenlighted two new series and renewed a fan-favorite series featuring superstar home renovation and real estate experts Drew and Jonathan Scott. In Backed By The Bros (wt), the guys will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties. HGTV also committed to Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers (wt), where the Brothers will find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house. The two new series and the fresh season of Celebrity IOU will be produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan serving as executive producers. All are slated to premiere in 2024.

“Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as Celebrity IOU, that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers are new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We’ll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas.”

“We are thrilled to produce and host Backed By The Bros and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers,” said Drew Scott. “We are looking forward to entertaining audiences by utilizing our extensive expertise and resources to help entrepreneurs and families during challenging and stressful times.”

“We can’t wait to share our two new shows with our fans and continue to create entertaining, educational and inspiring content,” said Jonathan Scott. “As a trusted resource in real estate and home renovation, we are passionate about helping people find the right design solutions with their properties.”

Multi-faceted entrepreneurs and New York Times best-selling authors Drew and Jonathan Scott are co-founders of lifestyle and entertainment company Scott Brothers Global, which includes Scott Brothers Entertainment as well as multi-category home furnishings brands Drew & Jonathan Home and Scott Living. Seasoned real estate experts and renovators, Drew and Jonathan have helped hundreds of families create happy and healthy homes.

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers is co-produced by Corus Entertainment.”