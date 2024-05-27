Celebrity IOU: Hollywood Stars Join Drew and Jonathan Scott Series on HGTV

Celebrity IOU is returning with brand new episodes for season seven in June. During the upcoming season, Drew and Jonathan Scott will be joined by Patricia Arquette, Laurence Fishburne, Camryn Manheim, and Marlee Matlin.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Four new episodes of HGTV’s smash hit Celebrity IOU – the star-studded, uplifting series that drew more than 15 million fans to its last season – will return to the network beginning Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. HGTV superstars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott will help more Hollywood A-listers put their deep thanks for special friends and mentors into action by surprising them with life-changing home renovations. Inspired by their personal stories of gratitude, the celebrities will work alongside the Scott Brothers to rip out dated spaces, pick personalized design finishes and create breathtaking home overhauls for the extraordinary people who’ve impacted them the most.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight:

Patricia Arquette – Academy Award(R), Golden Globe(R) Award, Screen Actors Guild Award(R) and Emmy(R) Award winning actress, producer and director;

Laurence Fishburne – Academy Award(R), Golden Globe(R) Award and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) nominated and Emmy(R) Award and NAACP Image Award winning actor, producer and director;

Camryn Manheim – Golden Globe(R) Award and Emmy(R) Award winning and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) nominated actress and producer, and Milo Manheim – actor, singer and producer; and

Marlee Matlin – Academy Award(R), Golden Globe(R) Award and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) winning and Emmy(R) Award nominated actress, producer and director.

The June 2 premiere episode will follow Patricia Arquette’s journey to gift Liz, a special family friend of more than 30 years, with a new kitchen and dining area that celebrates her love of cooking and color. Patricia will share details about Liz’s desire to remain independent and then jump in to demo the old spaces, smashing out worn cabinets and countertops. Together, she and the Brothers will complete a stylish and functional kitchen for Liz that boasts old world charm and imaginative design solutions, a fresh floor of elegant and durable marble, and a reimagined dining area and indoor garden that incorporates Liz’s favorite plants and flowers.

Fans can access exclusive content from the new episodes on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU and by following @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. They also can engage with Drew and Jonathan on Instagram (@mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott) and Facebook (Drew Scott and Jonathan Silver Scott). The new episodes of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream the same day and time on Max(R) – Sundays at 9 p.m. beginning June 2.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.”