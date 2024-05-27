Buy It Now, Wish List Games: Prime Video Orders Game Shows, Classmates Revealed for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Buy It Now and Wish List Games are headed to Prime Video. The new game shows have their hosts set, with JB Smoove set to host Buy It Now and Nick Cannon taking on hosting duties for Wish List Games. The celebrities to appear in Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity have also been announced.

Prime Video revealed more about all three upcoming shows in a press release.

“Prime Video announced it has new unscripted series Buy It Now hosted by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) on the way, joining the holiday event Wish List Games hosted by Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer, Wild ‘N Out). Prime Video also revealed the celebrity classmates set to appear on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. This marks an expanding slate of unscripted series, in the competition and game arena, which includes, Beast Games, the recently announced Pop Culture Jeopardy! produced by Sony Pictures Television, recently released The GOAT created by Elon Gale (The Bachelor) and Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty), and upcoming The 1% Club based on the hit global format. Both Buy It Now and Wish List Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership.

“With the chance to win cash, prizes, or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are excited to expand our slate of classic, nostalgic titles and look forward to making more dreams come true through our original IP. We are equally thrilled to have JB Smoove, Nick Cannon, and Travis Kelce as the talented hosts on these new series bringing humor, enthusiasm, and fun to our global Prime Video customers.”

Buy It Now is a new series where both seasoned and budding entrepreneurs with innovative products try to win a place in the bespoke Buy It Now store featured on both Amazon.com and within the Prime app. But first, they have to convince a live studio audience of 100 everyday customers as well as a panel of esteemed experts to fall in love with their products. The show features an immersive and interactive viewing experience, where customers will be able to shop the products featured on the show directly from their devices as they watch. At the end of each episode, the panel of experts must decide which entrepreneur to grant a cash prize based on their pitch, ingenuity, and creativity. The series is hosted by comedian JB Smoove and executive produced by Susan House, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Stephen Lambert. The series is produced by Studio Lambert and Amazon MGM Studios.

Wish List Games, a multi-episode holiday event, is produced by MGM Alternative. Joining Emmy-winner and host Nick Cannon, content creator Lele Pons will be featured on the game show as a special correspondent. Wish List Games is a high-energy, half-hour game show where contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon Wish List, totaling up to $25,000. Every episode, contestants are pulled from the audience to play a rotating series of fun and fantastical games. It all builds to the final round, where one contestant plays to win a prize for everyone in the audience. Alycia Rossiter is showrunner and executive producer of Wish List Games. Sean Kelly and Steve Hughes are co-executive producers of the series, which is produced by MGM Alternative.

Celebrity classmates in Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? hosted by Travis Kelce, include comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais; Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh.”