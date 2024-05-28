Counsel Culture: Prime Video and Amazon Freevee Release Trailer for Nick Cannon Talk Show

Counsel Culture is headed to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in June. The new talk show is inspired by the podcast of the same name and is hosted by Nick Cannon.

In the new series, Cannon will be joined by guest panelists as they tackle men’s mental health issues. Nine half-hour episodes have been produced for the series and will all be released in June.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Amazon MGM Studios announced Counsel Culture, a podcast turned talk show hosted by multifaceted entertainer Nick Cannon, will premiere June 6 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. The show, which seeks to help destigmatize topics around male mental health, will address issues including grief, loyalty, financial security, marriage, trust, and emotional vulnerability. During each half-hour episode, Cannon will be joined by different guest co-hosts and together they will discuss timely topics influencing society and impacting their own well-being. All nine episodes of the series will be available on premiere day on Prime Video in the U.S., UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and on Freevee in the U.S. and UK. Counsel Culture, the series, brings Cannon’s podcast to television with a variety of experts encouraging open conversations about subjects often considered taboo. The episodes are moderated by Cannon and rely upon the knowledge of doctors, therapists and psychiatrists, as well as the lived experience of guest panelists. Guest panelists for the show will include comedian Howie Mandel, former NBA star Lamar Odom, multi-talented entertainer NE-YO, NFL star receiver DeSean Jackson, multi-talented artist and entrepreneur Ray-J, singer-songwriter August Alsina, therapist Stephan Speaks, BEAM founder Yolo Akili Robinson, , psychic medium John Edward, grief expert David Kessler, comedian Tim Chantarangsu, relationship expert Terri Cole, comedian and actor Godfrey, licensed therapist and author John Kim, renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, NFL legend T.J. Slaughter, former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, NBA star Matt Barnes, and licensed therapist and author John Kim. “I created Counsel Culture to help destigmatize male mental health. It’s a safe space and a brave place to allow men to discuss their emotions and allow themselves to learn, grow and heal,” said Cannon, host and executive producer. “Instead of canceling each other, we are counseling each other. We have a rotating panel where we will discuss necessary topics, and nothing is off limits.” Counsel Culture joins the recently announced Wish List Games, a multi-episode holiday event hosted by Cannon, which is produced by MGM Alternative. Content creator Lele Pons will join the Emmy-nominated host on the game show as a special correspondent. Wish List Games is a high-energy, half-hour game show where contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon Wish Lists, totaling up to $25,000. Counsel Culture is produced by NCredible and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is executive produced by Nick Cannon, Benjamin Sumpter and Michael Goldman. Edgar Martin will serve as the program’s director.”

The trailer for Counsel Culture is below.

