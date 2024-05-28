Death by Lightning: Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham Join Netflix Drama Series

Death by Lightning has added two more series regulars and several recurring members to its cast. Per Deadline, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham are joining the previously cast Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen. The new recurring additions are Stephen McKinley Henderson, Paula Malcomson, and Tuppence Middleton.

The Netflix series, inspired by Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard, is a dramatic retelling of the life of President James Garfield and his assassination. Mike Makowsky created and wrote the period drama, which is also executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in Death by Lightning:

“Whitford will play Secretary of State James Blaine. Whigham will portray Senator Roscoe Conkling. McKinley Henderson will play Senator Blanche Bruce, Malcomson will portray Franny Scoville, sister of Charles Guiteau; and Middleton joins as Kate Chase Sprague.”

The premiere date for Death by Lightning will be announced later.

