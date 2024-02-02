Menu

Death By Lightning: Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen to Star in Netflix Series About President Garfield’s Assassination

by Regina Avalos,

Death by Lightning is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the series based on the novel Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard and created by Mike Makowsky.

Starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen, the series will follow the presidency of James Garfield (Shannon) and his assassination by Charles Guiteau (Macfayden).

Netflix teased the following about the upcoming series:

Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

Canceled and renewed TV show
