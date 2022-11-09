Neon: Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series from Author Shea Serrano

Neon is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has greenlit the comedy from Shea Serrano. In the series, viewers will see three friends move from a small town in Florida to Miami with hopes of breaking into reggaeton. Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, and Jordan Mendoza star in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced a series order for scripted comedy Neon, from creator Shea Serrano, with Max Searle serving as showrunner. Netflix ordered an eight episode season. Neon stars Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza and Courtney Taylor. Neon focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry. In Neon, Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Emma Ferrerira) and Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent. The series is executive produced by Serrano and Searle. The SB Projects team of Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will executive produce and Kyle Vinuya is set to co-executive produce. Jordan Mendoza also serves as consulting producer.”

A premiere date and additional cast will be revealed at a later date.

