Sneakerheads: Netflix Greenlights New Comedy Series

Sneakerheads is coming to Netflix. The series follows a group looking for the ultimate pair of sneakers.

Deadline revealed more about the plot of this new Netflix series:

“The series centers around Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad who gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.”

Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans all star in this new series. Check out a photo teaser for this new series from the Netflix Twitter below.

FIRST LOOK: Allen Maldonado, Andrew “@KingBach” Bachelor & Jearnest Corchado star in Sneakerheads, a series about a group of friends who team up to track down the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks. Created by Jay Longino & directed by Dave Meyers,

Sneakerheads launches Sept 25 pic.twitter.com/KfumNC2WRO — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 17, 2020

