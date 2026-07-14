Carrie: Prime Video Releases First Photos of Stephen King Horror Series

Carrie is coming to Prime Video this fall, and the first photos have been released for the series inspired by the Stephen King novel. Prime Video ordered the series in April 2025.

Summer Howell, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard star in the series from Mike Flanagan.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released first look images from the upcoming new Original series, Carrie. Based on Stephen King’s iconic debut novel, Carrie is a bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of this classic coming of age story, adapted for television for the first time by visionary showrunner Mike Flanagan. Carrie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this Fall. Misfit high schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence. Told over eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King’s cultural landmark – deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we’re witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.”

More photos for the series are below. The premiere date for Carrie will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Prime Video this fall?