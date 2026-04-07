Memory of a Killer: Season Two; FOX Crime Drama Starring Patrick Dempsey Renewed for 2026-27

Angelo’s problems are far from over. FOX has renewed Memory of a Killer for a second year and the 2026-27 TV season. The show’s initial 10 episodes finished airing tonight.

A crime drama series, Memory of a Killer TV show was created by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. It stars Patrick Dempsey, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, and Michael Imperioli. The show was inspired by the book and 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer. In the story, Angelo Doyle (Dempsey) is a hitman who’s leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. After carrying out a hit on his latest assigned target, Angelo begins to realize his mind may be failing him as his two, completely separate lives are slowly crashing together. Angelo’s oldest friend is Dutch (Imperioli), an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. Other characters include hitman Joe (Harmon); Maria (Rush), Angelo’s daughter; Jeff (Stewart), Maria’s husband; Dave (Gadiot), a local police detective; and Special Agent Linda Grant (Gina Torres).

Airing primarily on Monday nights, the first season of Memory of a Killer averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“Memory of a Killer has become a true standout with visceral performances from Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have delivered a sharp, emotional character-driven thriller that’s clearly landed with viewers, and we’re excited to continue that success together in Season Two.”

“We’re thrilled Fox has renewed Memory of a Killer for a second season, a richly deserved renewal given the show’s great critical, creative, and commercial success,” said Channing Dungey (Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks. “The performances of Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli have been powerful and compelling, and we can’t wait to see what the show’s brilliant creative team has in store for Angelo’s next chapter.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Memory of a Killer series? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for a second season?

