Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date, Photos & Teaser for Thriller Series

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed has its premiere date. Apple TV announced a May release date for the dark comedy thriller, unveiling first-look photos and a teaser.

Tatiana Maslany, Jake Johnson, Brandon Flynn, Murray Bartlett, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace, and Dolly De Leon star in the series about a woman caught in a mess after she thinks she has witnessed a crime.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV dropped a first-look teaser for “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” the highly anticipated darkly comedic thriller from creator and showrunner David J. Rosen, and led by Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” “The Monkey”) and Jake Johnson (“New Girl,” upcoming “The Dink”). The half-hour, 10-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, May 20, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 15. “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime – while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis – Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self. The ensemble cast includes Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus”), Jessy Hodges (“Barry”), Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”), Charlie Hall (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg (“Charmed,” “Invasion”), Nola Wallace (“The Strangers: Chapter 2,” “The Strangers: Chapter 3”) and Dolly De Leon (“Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Triangle of Sadness”). Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner Rosen (“Sugar,” “Hunters”), and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers,” “The Righteous Gemstones”). The series is also executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV; Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content; and, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Elise Henderson for Counterpart Studios.”

More photos and the teaser for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Apple TV series?