American Horror Story: Season 13 Production Begins, Jessica Lange Photo Released by FX

American Horror Story will return later this year with its 13th season, and the horror anthology series is bringing back Jessica Lange. The first photo for the upcoming season of the FX series was released as cameras began rolling on the new episodes.

Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman also star in the upcoming season.

No details about the plot of the upcoming season have been revealed. That is the norm for previous seasons. The plot details will be revealed closer to the release date, which will be revealed later this year.

American Horror Story should arrive in time for Halloween 2026. Check out the photos below.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Will you watch the new season?