The Late Show: CBS to Fill Late-Night Timeslots with Comedy Series from Byron Allen

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wraps next month on CBS, and now the network has revealed how it plans to fill the timeslot left empty by the show’s departure.

The network will move up Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen to the 11:35 pm slot starting May 22nd. Funny You Should Ask will take over the 12:35 am time slot.

CBS shared the following about their plans:

“CBS moves the Byron Allen-hosted comedy talk show COMICS UNLEASHED with BYRON ALLEN to the 11:35 PM time slot beginning Friday, May 22. COMICS UNLEASHED will air Monday through Friday with back-to-back half-hour episodes (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+*. The comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, hosted by Jon Kelley, joins CBS’ late-night lineup with back-to-back half-hour episodes Monday through Friday beginning Friday, May 22 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+*. “I created and launched COMICS UNLEASHED 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love – make people laugh,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of COMICS UNLEASHED and FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, because the world can never have enough laughter.” COMICS UNLEASHED, produced by Allen Media Group and executive produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jodi Miller, Peter Steen and Dylan King has been airing in first-run strip syndication since its premiere in September 2006 and can be seen on CBS owned-and-operated television stations nationwide. FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, produced by Allen Media Group and executive produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Bob Boden, Jodi Miller, Peter Steen, Scott Satin and Eric Charbonnel has been airing in first-run strip syndication since its premiere in September 2017 and can be seen on CBS owned-and-operated television stations nationwide.”

What do you think? Will you miss The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? Will you watch the new late-night lineup on CBS?